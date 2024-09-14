Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
