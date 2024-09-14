Chia (XCH) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Chia (XCH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $13.57 or 0.00022390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $148.90 million and $4.53 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,972,593 coins and its circulating supply is 10,972,959 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

