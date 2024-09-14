China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.
About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)
China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.
