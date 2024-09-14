Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 2,050,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,846,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

