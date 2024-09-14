CHS Inc. (CHSCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CHSCM opened at $25.75 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.
CHS Company Profile
