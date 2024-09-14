CHS Inc. (CHSCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHSCM opened at $25.75 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

