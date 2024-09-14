CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Up 45.1% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

