Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $288.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

