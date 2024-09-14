CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 27th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CXF opened at C$10.11 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$8.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75.

