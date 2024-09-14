CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.00

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 6934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

CI Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

About CI Financial

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1481 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.05%.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.