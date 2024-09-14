Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Citizen Watch Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHCLY remained flat at $31.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Citizen Watch has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components.

