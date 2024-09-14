Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Citizen Watch Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHCLY remained flat at $31.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Citizen Watch has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.
About Citizen Watch
