Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.69

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.69 and traded as high as C$23.95. Clarke shares last traded at C$23.90, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Clarke Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.56.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$17.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Clarke Company Profile

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,109.90. Company insiders own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.