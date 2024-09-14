CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $264,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 515,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

