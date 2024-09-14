Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 2,511,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,004,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 7.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
