CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $395,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day moving average of $207.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.