Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.73

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and traded as high as $36.99. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 873 shares traded.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

