Cochlear Limited (COH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.75.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cochlear

In other news, insider Christine McLoughlin bought 250 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$305.57 ($203.71) per share, with a total value of A$76,392.00 ($50,928.00). In other news, insider Christine McLoughlin bought 250 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$305.57 ($203.71) per share, with a total value of A$76,392.00 ($50,928.00). Also, insider Karen Penrose bought 100 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$298.34 ($198.89) per share, with a total value of A$29,834.00 ($19,889.33). Insiders bought 493 shares of company stock valued at $141,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.