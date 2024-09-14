Comparing ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) & Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and ReWalk Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $2.09 million 23.74 -$5.49 million ($0.77) -5.81 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.12 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.08

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.7% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nutriband and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -401.39% -66.60% -56.41% ReWalk Robotics -102.03% -41.89% -30.83%

Volatility and Risk

Nutriband has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nutriband and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.06%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Nutriband.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Nutriband on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

