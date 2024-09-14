Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.53).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,436 ($31.86) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,961.50 ($25.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,485 ($32.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,205.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,321.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,252.25.

In other Compass Group news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.30) per share, for a total transaction of £30,121 ($39,389.30). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

