Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.53).
Read Our Latest Report on Compass Group
Compass Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group
In other Compass Group news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.30) per share, for a total transaction of £30,121 ($39,389.30). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.