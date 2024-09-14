Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 228,202 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Read Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.