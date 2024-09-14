Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.37 and its 200 day moving average is $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

