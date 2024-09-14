Condor Capital Management Buys 11,034 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.98% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.04 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

