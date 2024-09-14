Condor Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

