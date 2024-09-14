Condor Capital Management Has $22.34 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.