Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $497,488,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $54,736,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

