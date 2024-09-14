Condor Capital Management Purchases 22,345 Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. American Century Multisector Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned 7.69% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 856,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 392,210 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUSI opened at $44.77 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

