Condor Capital Management Purchases 27,801 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

CCAP stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $680.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

