Condor Capital Management Purchases 2,871 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUST. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 704.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.