Condor Capital Management Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

