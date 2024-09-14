Condor Capital Management Sells 1,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.