Condor Capital Management Sells 3,952 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

