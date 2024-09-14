Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.32 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $618.87 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,863.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00548497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00110773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00281453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00081128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,042,823,257 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,309,064 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,042,639,936.75 with 4,430,139,926.41 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14393184 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $27,196,387.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

