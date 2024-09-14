Conley Chee Buys 50,000 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,481.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 24.2 %
SYRS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SYRS
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Syros Pharmaceuticals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.