Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.57. 837,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

