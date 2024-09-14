Contrasting Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) and GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aritzia and GAP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAP $15.00 billion 0.00 $502.00 million $1.80 N/A

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aritzia and GAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aritzia 0 0 1 0 3.00 GAP 0 7 8 0 2.53

Aritzia presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. GAP has a consensus target price of $27.08, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Aritzia.

Profitability

This table compares Aritzia and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aritzia N/A N/A N/A GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30%

Summary

GAP beats Aritzia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.