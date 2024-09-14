Contrasting Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of SHL Telemedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Concord Medical Services has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHL Telemedicine has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SHL Telemedicine 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Concord Medical Services and SHL Telemedicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

SHL Telemedicine has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.46%. Given SHL Telemedicine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHL Telemedicine is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concord Medical Services and SHL Telemedicine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $75.69 million 0.29 -$41.93 million N/A N/A SHL Telemedicine $57.08 million 0.99 -$7.06 million N/A N/A

SHL Telemedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Profitability

This table compares Concord Medical Services and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SHL Telemedicine beats Concord Medical Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services. Its other treatments and diagnostic services comprise positron emission tomography-computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging scanners. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, such as developing treatment protocols for doctors, and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research, as well as helps to recruit and determine the compensation of doctors and other medical personnel. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing, management services, and premium cancer and proton treatment services to hospitals, as well as teleconsultation and medical information technology services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company operates specialty cancer hospitals, which offers radiation, imaging, test laboratory, inpatient, and nursing services. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices, including blood pressure, weighing, oxygen saturation level (TelePulse Oximeter), breath exhalation (TeleBreather), and sugar measuring devices; and TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using electronic and telecommunication technologies. The company serves physicians, hospitals, health insurance funds, and patients. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

