Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 670,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,527,398 shares in the company, valued at $704,882,283.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

