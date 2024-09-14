COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) COO Buys $29,410.00 in Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

CDP stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Wedbush boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

