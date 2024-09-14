COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) COO Buys $29,410.00 in Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

CDP stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Wedbush boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

