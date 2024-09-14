COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,731,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,211,000.

NYSE:CDP opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

