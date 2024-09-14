Coral Products (LON:CRU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.95

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.55 ($0.15). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 106,131 shares.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.92.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

