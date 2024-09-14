Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $33.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 619,341 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,048,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

CRBG opened at $27.41 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

