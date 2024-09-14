CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,521 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

