CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,354,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

