CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $854,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 158,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $414.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $416.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

