CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.3 %

AXON opened at $379.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day moving average of $314.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $385.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

