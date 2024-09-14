CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:BMAR opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

