CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.