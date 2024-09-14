CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,102 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,036,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,754,000 after acquiring an additional 210,398 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

