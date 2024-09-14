CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMM opened at $133.18 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.