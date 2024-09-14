Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SunOpta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 13.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

