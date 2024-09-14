Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.68.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

